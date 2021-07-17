Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Holdings Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,299,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.87% of Avista worth $62,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Avista by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Avista in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.423 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 88.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Avista news, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kristianne Blake sold 9,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $441,341.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,886.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

