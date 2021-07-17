AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Short Interest Up 93.5% in June

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 93.5% from the June 15th total of 749,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 185.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after acquiring an additional 174,403 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in AVITA Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000. Institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

RCEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVITA Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of NASDAQ RCEL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. 76,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,472. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.32. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $29.34. The stock has a market cap of $469.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.99.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. On average, equities analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

