Aya Gold & Silver Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.07. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AYA. Cormark boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$9.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$10.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$887.11 million and a PE ratio of -392.17.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$10.82 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.91, for a total value of C$39,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,001,445.51. Also, Senior Officer Raphaël Beaudoin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.79, for a total value of C$77,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,220,428.14.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

