B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

DHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.05 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $964.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5.97%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.