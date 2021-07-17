B. Riley Begins Coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ARMOUR Residential REIT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARR. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $781.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.70. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 213.37% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 11,883 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

