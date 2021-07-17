B. Riley Reaffirms Buy Rating for INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $29.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for INmune Bio’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on INMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. INmune Bio presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21. INmune Bio has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $174,046.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,639 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the first quarter worth $499,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in INmune Bio by 80.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 27,182 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in INmune Bio in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 233,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 16,008 shares during the period. 8.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

