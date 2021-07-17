B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) Stock Price Down 3.3%

B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY) was down 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.11. Approximately 7,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 14,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00.

About B2W – Companhia Digital (OTCMKTS:BTOOY)

B2W – Companhia Digital engages in the e-commerce business through a digital platform in Brazil. The company is involved in the e-commerce and marketplace business through the Americanas.com, Submarino, SouBarato, and Shoptime brands through various distribution channels, such as Internet, telesales, catalogs, TV, and kiosk; and consumer credit activities through Submarino Finance and Digital Finance, as well as payments, credit, and financial businesses through Ame.

