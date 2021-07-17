Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Up 3.8%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09. Approximately 17,576 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,049,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.82 million, a PE ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 2.77.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 0.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 64.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,291,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720,785 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 326.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,126 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $11,302,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 896,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $7,616,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

