Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baidu in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the information services provider will earn $1.23 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $332.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baidu’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BIDU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $179.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.06. Baidu has a 1 year low of $114.75 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

