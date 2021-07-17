Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Reduces Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Yandex were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 35.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 505,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,350,078 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $150,546,000 after purchasing an additional 220,333 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex during the first quarter worth about $942,000. Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 66.3% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 193,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 77,283 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 31.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 172,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 41,529 shares during the period. 66.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX opened at $69.64 on Friday. Yandex has a 12-month low of $54.23 and a 12-month high of $74.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.93, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research started coverage on Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

