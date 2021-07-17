Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Rating Reiterated by COKER & PALMER

COKER & PALMER reaffirmed their sector underperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.07.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 26.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

