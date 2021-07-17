Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

BNDSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco de Sabadell to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNDSY opened at $1.33 on Friday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.