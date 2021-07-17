Bank of America Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €121.00 Price Target

Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.18 ($134.33).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €80.16 ($94.31) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 383.73. Rheinmetall has a 12 month low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a 12 month high of €93.80 ($110.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €84.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

