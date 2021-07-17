Bank of America Boosts Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target to $467.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $460.00 to $467.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $371.50.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $340.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $167.88 and a 52-week high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 24.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total transaction of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,324,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors in the first quarter worth $5,404,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

