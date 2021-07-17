Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BAC. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.20.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

