Bank of Montreal Can Buys 295 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IHG shares. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oddo Bhf upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE IHG opened at $64.09 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 206.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.08.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

