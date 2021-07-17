Bank of Montreal Can Has $157,000 Stock Holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,429 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

AUB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

AUB opened at $35.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.38. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

