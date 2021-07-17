Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 994 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 30.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,382,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,534,000 after buying an additional 452,991 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,345,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,250,000 after acquiring an additional 921,951 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,302,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after purchasing an additional 878,823 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,983,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,445,000 after purchasing an additional 79,645 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,375,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,218,000 after purchasing an additional 589,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $54.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IOVA. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

