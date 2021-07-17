Bank of Montreal Can Sells 3,601 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCKT. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.55.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 11.65 and a quick ratio of 11.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.94 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gotham Makker sold 35,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,643,732.25. 36.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

