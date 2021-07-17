Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,823,000 after buying an additional 73,959 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 13.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APEI. Truist Securities lowered their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. American Public Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

