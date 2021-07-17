Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 773 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $5,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Veritiv by 396.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 235,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,713 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 321.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 144,253 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $2,607,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Veritiv in the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

VRTV stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Veritiv Co. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a market capitalization of $910.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.49.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.26. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

