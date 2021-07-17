Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 161,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,760,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of Maravai LifeSciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gtcr LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,337,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,383,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,855,000 after buying an additional 1,146,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,383,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after buying an additional 242,648 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,552,000. Institutional investors own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

MRVI stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 21.65. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

