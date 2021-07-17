Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $5.84 Million Stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $5,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 163.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,246,000 after buying an additional 150,074 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after purchasing an additional 66,558 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENT shares. Truist raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Argus raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

CENT stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.81 million. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Walker III sold 6,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.67, for a total transaction of $353,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,787.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,128. 10.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

