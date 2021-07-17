Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,229 Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,997,000 after acquiring an additional 261,128 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristow Group during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,705.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VTOL opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $30.82.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.33 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

