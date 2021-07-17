Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,315 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust worth $6,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KREF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KREF shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 420.22. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

