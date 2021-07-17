Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank7 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of BSVN opened at $18.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.12. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank7 by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank7 by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

