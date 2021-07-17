BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BankFinancial Corporation is the holding company for BankFinancial, F.S.B., a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses through eighteen full-service banking offices, located in Cook, DuPage, Lake and Will Counties, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of BankFinancial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

NASDAQ:BFIN opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.98 million, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.04. BankFinancial has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). BankFinancial had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $11.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. Analysts predict that BankFinancial will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. BankFinancial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.57%.

In other news, Director Debra Zukonik purchased 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BankFinancial in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in BankFinancial by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BankFinancial in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in BankFinancial in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

About BankFinancial

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

