Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 58,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 4.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 1.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 123.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 43,147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.16. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 12 month low of $14.81 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

