Barclays PLC Has $682,000 Stake in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 348.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 45.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after buying an additional 215,232 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 90.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 339,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after buying an additional 161,057 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 499,370.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 339,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 50.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after buying an additional 93,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the first quarter valued at about $9,774,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -46.81 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 310.60% and a negative return on equity of 30.48%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLNK. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $58.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

