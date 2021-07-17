Barclays PLC Has $724,000 Stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Daktronics worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Daktronics by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Daktronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Daktronics by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.74 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.61. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.23.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Daktronics had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $116.88 million for the quarter.

In other news, VP Matthew John Kurtenbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 202,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; indoor and outdoor LED video displays, including centerhung, landmark, ribbon board, and corporate office entrance displays, as well as video walls and hanging banners; mobile and modular display systems; architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

