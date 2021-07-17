Barclays PLC Has $751,000 Position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Veritiv worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Veritiv during the first quarter worth $30,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Veritiv by 8.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Veritiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $910.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.20. Veritiv Co. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $67.39.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 14.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

