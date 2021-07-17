Barclays PLC Purchases 8,848 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 184.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of OptimizeRx worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

In related news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,173,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 13,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $753,031.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,684.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 93,007 shares of company stock worth $4,639,488. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $51.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.30. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $891.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,700.90 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

