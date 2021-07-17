Barclays PLC Raises Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 1,196.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,941 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,744,000 after buying an additional 337,170 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,188,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,396,000 after buying an additional 232,504 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Construction Partners stock opened at $30.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

