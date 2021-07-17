Barclays Raises Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $128.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.80.

Shares of HRI opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.08. Herc has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $118.59.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Herc by 95.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 39,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Herc by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Herc by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

