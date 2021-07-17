Barclays Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $50.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its price target upped by Barclays from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEX. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terex from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Terex from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.18.

TEX stock opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.69. Terex has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $864.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.19 million. Analysts predict that Terex will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 369.23%.

In related news, Director Andra Rush sold 11,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $611,909.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,642.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Posner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $250,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,770.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,578,284. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

