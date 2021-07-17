Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Investec raised AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVF stock opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90. AVEVA Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.