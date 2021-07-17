Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.15 price target on shares of NN Group and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.15.
Shares of NN Group stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 38.02, a current ratio of 38.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NN Group has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $26.68.
About NN Group
NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.
