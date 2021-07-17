Barclays Upgrades EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.33 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

EnQuest stock opened at $0.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.25. EnQuest has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $457.87 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 3.24.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

