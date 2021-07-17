Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $48.63 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.29.

Several brokerages have commented on B. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Shares of B opened at $48.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $33.59 and a 12 month high of $57.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

In related news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $60,996.00. 8.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,135,000 after acquiring an additional 361,844 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,794,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,463,000 after purchasing an additional 33,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,830,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,277,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 631,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,002,000 after purchasing an additional 140,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.