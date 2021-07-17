Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTDPY. Canaccord Genuity cut Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Barratt Developments from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Barratt Developments from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS BTDPY opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.47. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.74.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

