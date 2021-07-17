Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Battalion Oil were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BATL opened at $11.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83. Battalion Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $55.52 million during the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 241.40% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

In other Battalion Oil news, Director William D. Rogers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company held interests in 41,676 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

