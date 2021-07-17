BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the June 15th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BB Seguridade Participações from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of BB Seguridade Participações stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.60. BB Seguridade Participações has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $6.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.95.

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing insurance products.

