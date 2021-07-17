Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 643,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,919,000 after buying an additional 230,381 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 475.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 245,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,496,000 after purchasing an additional 203,122 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $380,093,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.81.

TMO opened at $519.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.71 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $479.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

