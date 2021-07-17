Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 4,815 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,815 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $138.90 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.50.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.