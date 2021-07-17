Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

BECN stock opened at $51.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.19. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $27.42 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,587,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $27,769,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after buying an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,142,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 409.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 392,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,561,000 after acquiring an additional 315,801 shares during the last quarter.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

