Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Outperform Rating from Robert W. Baird

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of BECN opened at $51.95 on Thursday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $27.42 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.19. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.23 per share, for a total transaction of $30,001,013.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

