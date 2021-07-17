Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.480-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.550 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBBY shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

BBBY opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.88. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.