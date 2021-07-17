Beefy.Finance (BIFI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.11 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $817.84 or 0.02584802 BTC on exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $58.88 million and $1.11 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 13.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00034242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00233567 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00034090 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

