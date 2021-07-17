Berenberg Bank Boosts Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Price Target to $110.00

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATVI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.04.

Shares of ATVI opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.55. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $71.19 and a 12-month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,389,418,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,206 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,062,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,896,000 after purchasing an additional 976,441 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

