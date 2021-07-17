Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PPRUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of PPRUY opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. Kering has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $92.34.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.